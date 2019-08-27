XFX's custom Radeon RX 5700 XT is dressed to impress

(Image credit: XFX)

Custom models of AMD's Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700 graphics cards are still hard to come by, but there does exist a bunch of models that eschew the reference cooler for spiffier designs. One of them comes from XFX, and boy, do the renders look fancy.

Granted, press renders have a tendency to crank up the aesthetics, but if XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT Thicc II looks anything close to the renders, it might be the sleekest option around (PowerColor's Red Devil and Dragon models are looking hot too, but in a different way).

Here's another look:

(Image credit: XFX)

The overall design looks similar to the Founders Edition shroud Nvidia uses on its GeForce RTX series. It's not a carbon copy, though, with curved edges and shiny metallic accents in certain places, such as around the fans.

(Image credit: XFX)

Living up to its "Thicc II" branding, it's also a chunky card—it occupies 2.7 slots, which is effectively 3 expansion slots. The added girth makes room for at heastink that is 90 percent larger, according to XFX. Four 6mm composite heatpipes snake through, an a pair of fans provide active cooling, while running 35 percent quieter (compared to reference, presumably).

Interestingly, XFX has chosen not to factory overclock this model. Instead, it sticks to AMD's reference clocks: 1,605MHz (base), 1,755MHz (game), and 1,905MHz (boost). We imagine the beefy cooling solution would yield a bit of overclocking headroom, but of course that kind of thing is never guaranteed.

It's not clear when this card will be available or for how much. As points of reference, a handful of custom 5700 XT listings on Newegg range in price from $409.99 to $449.99 (all of which are out of stock).