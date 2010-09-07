Trailer, 29 screens for Red Orchestra: Heroes of Stalingrad

Last weekend's Penny Arcade Expo had more PC games than any previous year. I liked a lot of them. Torchlight 2 had goggled ferrets . Portal 2 had a hilarious co-op trailer and revealed that you can hug your puzzle-solving partner. Duke Nukem Forever had...existence. But Red Orchestra: Heroes of Stalingrad was the best thing I saw at PAX.

This post is a roundabout way of me saying you should be paying attention to it; it's probably going to be a generational leap for WWII shooters. It simply has the most impressive systems I've seen in an FPS: functional first-person cover, 64-man multiplayer on dedicated servers, nuanced damage modeling (there's a bandaging system, "instant blackouts" if you get headshotted, but no magical, auto-regenerating health), realistic tank combat, and sniping mechanics (spot them in the trailer inside) that leapfrog everything in the genre.

I wish I could show you all of it; we'll be having the first hands-on with Heroes of Stalingrad in a future issue. In the meantime, eye 29 of the game's screenshots and the new trailer below.

