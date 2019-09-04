These are the zone requirements for each World of Warcraft Classic area

Whether you're taking a casual approach to leveling in WoW Classic, or seeking to follow this madman who hit level 60 in less than a week on from release, it's worth knowing when you can access your desired spots. Below we've put together a simple breakdown of each major zone in the game, the level needed to enjoy them, and the faction that controls the territory.
WoW Classic zone levels
Alliance zone levels
|Zone
|Level range
|Dun Morogh
|1-10
|Elwynn Forest
|1-10
|Teldrassil
|1-10
|Darkshore
|10-20
|Loch Modan
|10-20
|Westfall
|10-20
Horde zone levels
|Zone
|Level range
|Durotar
|1-10
|Mulgore
|1-10
|Tirisfal Glades
|1-10
|Silverpine Forest
|10-20
|Barrens
|10-25
Contested zone levels
|Zone
|Level range
|Redridge Mountains
|15-27
|Stonetalon Mountains
|15-27
|Ashenvale
|18-30
|Duskwood
|18-30
|Hillsbrad Foothills
|20-30
|Wetlands
|20-30
|Thousand Needles
|25-35
|Alterac Mountains
|30-40
|Arathi Highlands
|30-40
|Desolace
|30-40
|Stranglethorn Vale
|30-45
|Dustwallow Marsh
|35-45
|Badlands
|35-45
|Swamp of Sorrows
|35-45
|Feralas
|40-50
|Hinterlands
|40-50
|Tanaris
|40-50
|Searing Gorge
|45-50
|Azshara
|45-55
|Blasted Lands
|45-55
|Un'goro Crater
|48-55
|Felwood
|48-55
|Burning Steppes
|50-58
|Western Plaguelands
|51-58
|Eastern Plaguelands
|53-60
|Winterspring
|53-60
|Deadwind Pass
|55-60
|Moonglade
|55-60
|Silithus
|55-60
Chances are you'll find that, whatever your faction or race, you'll stick to your starting zone past the recommended level. That's especially if you're new to WoW Classic or you just want to tick off every quest. That said, it's when you get to the 20s and 30s that the game starts to really open up.
At this point it's up to you whether you take a tour of multiple zones, or grind out the levels in one of your favourites. It might be widely seen as the game's worst area, but The Barrens is already turning out to be a popular spot for Horde players to retrace their dusty steps and crunch through the mid-game ranks—judging by the number of players grappling with the idiosyncrasies of The Lost Battle and The Angry Scytheclaws quests, anyway.