World War Z is a four-player co-op survival game, coming next year (Update)

The first big announcement out of The Game Awards came right at the start of the pre-show, and it's World War Z, a four-player co-op survival-shooter inspired by the "blockbuster film franchise."

The World War Z campaign will focus on "unique survivor stories and missions around the globe, including New York, Moscow, and Jerusalem," Saber Interactive said. Players will have to use traps, barriers, and the environment to survive and fight back against rampaging hordes of undead.

"Saber has tons of experience working on high-quality games and they've done a great job capturing the massive, frantic hordes of 'zekes' that sets our franchise apart,” Bil Bertini of Paramount Pictures said. “They have created a fiercely original experience in the rich universe of World War Z that fans are sure to love.”

World War Z is currently expected to be ready for release in 2018. Find out more about wwzgame.com.