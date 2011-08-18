World of Warplanes trailer goes dakkadakkadakka neeeaaaooom

[VAMS id="Dbfi4H8m359D2"]

Watching this World of Warplanes trailer makes me feel like a kid again, when all I wanted to do was fly a Spitfire (and be an astronaut, and meet dinosaurs). I actually found myself making machine gun noises as I watched it, now everyone in the office is looking at me funny. Here's hoping World of Warplanes finally fulfils my fantasies of flight goggles, magnificent moustaches and showing Jerry what for.

