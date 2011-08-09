World of Warplanes screenshots arrive, new website live

The first screenshots of World of Warplanes have arrived, cloistered in a shiny new World of Warplanes website . The online flight combat sim comes from the developers of the spectacularly popular World of Tanks. Wargaming.net told us a few months ago that World of Warplanes will have the same “ gold, experience, economics ” of WoT. A similar formula, then, but with nippy World War 2 fighters instead of lumbering heavy armour. Warplanes is looking a mite prettier than World of Tanks, too. You'll find all of the new screens below.