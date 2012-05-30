World of Warplanes playable at E3, matches will be livestreamed

Wargaming.net's airborne follow up to World of Tanks will be playable on the show floor at E3 next week. Attendees will be able to take seat at one of 28 booths and take part in World of Warplanes multiplayer matches for a chance to rack up points and take home prizes at the end of the event. There will also be a series of exhibition matches throughout E3 which will be livestreamed from the T witch TV World of Tanks stream .

Not many players have had a chence to take Warplanes out for a test flight yet. It's been in closed alpha for a short while, and is set to move into invite-only closed beta testing tomorrow. You can sign up for a chance of grabbing a spot on the World of tanks site . For more on World of Warplanes, check out Wargaming.net's recent video showing heavy fighters in action.

Graham and Evan are limbering up for E3 right now. We'll have lots and lots of coverage of World of Warplanes and all the other big games of the show.