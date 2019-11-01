World of Warcraft Classic's world bosses and PVP honor system coming November 12

During the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2019, game director Ion Hazzikostas took the stage to talk all about World of Warcraft's 15th anniversary and upcoming plans for both Battle for Azeroth and Classic. With regards to Classic, the good news is that Phase Two—which adds world bosses like Kazzak, the PVP Honor System, and more—will be launching in just a few weeks on November 12.

That's good news for Classic's hardcore players who have cleared Classic's endgame content and are looking for some new villains to take down a peg or two. Even better news for bloodthirsty PvPers seeking some recognition for their efforts.

"If you've still any quests to finish up in Hillsbrad, I would recommend you get those done between now and then," said Hazzikostas. "Just a hunch."

Hillsbrad is one of the places where Alliance and Horde territory collides and has historically been a popular place for PvP and fights between the factions. With WoW Classic finally getting the PvP Honor System, expect to see the foothills fill up with PvPers looking for a scrap.