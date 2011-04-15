World of Tanks Winners

The winners for our Worlds of Tanks giveaway have been picked. The developers surprised us by giving us 79 bonus codes, on top of the 21 we already had. So we're giving away 100 universal codes that work on both US and EU servers to 100 people selected from the original contest post. Look inside for the full list of winners.

All winners will receive 2500 gold and a free tank! All winners should receive their code by the end of today.

To redeem your code:

1. Register or log in to the European community website or North America community website

2. Click on the Use promo code Link

3. Submit the promo code

4. Launch World of Tanks

5. Use your advantage to crush your foes and hear the lamentations of their women.