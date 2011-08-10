World of Tanks patch 6.6 adds new tanks, new map, improves matchmaking

A massive World of Tanks update has just landed, adding the Siegfriend Line map and a host of new heavy armour, including the Pz.VI Tiger, the VK 4502, the Asuf A and much more, including a couple of premium German tanks, the T-15 and the T-25. All those letters and numbers add up to a substantial reshuffle of the German tank unlock tree. You can see Wargaming.net's overview of the reshuffle in this forum post .

World of Tanks is free to play. You can sign up and download the client from the World of Tanks site . The full patch notes have been posted below.