World of Tanks patch 6.6 adds new tanks, new map, improves matchmaking

World of Tanks

A massive World of Tanks update has just landed, adding the Siegfriend Line map and a host of new heavy armour, including the Pz.VI Tiger, the VK 4502, the Asuf A and much more, including a couple of premium German tanks, the T-15 and the T-25. All those letters and numbers add up to a substantial reshuffle of the German tank unlock tree. You can see Wargaming.net's overview of the reshuffle in this forum post .

World of Tanks is free to play. You can sign up and download the client from the World of Tanks site . The full patch notes have been posted below.

  • Added new map Siegfried Line;

  • Added new German tanks: Pz.VI Tiger (P), VK 4502 (P) Ausf A, E-50, Е-75, Е-100;

  • Added new German premium tanks T-15, T-25;

  • Panther II substituted by E-50 as tier 9 German medium tank, Panther substituted by Panther II as tier 8 German medium tank;

  • Rebalanced Panther and Panther II tanks to fit tier 7 and 8 respectively;

  • Maus tank: rate of fire for 12.8 cm gun decreased by 0.2 sec, hit points decreased by 400;

  • IS-7 tank: hit points decreased by 50;

  • T30 tank: hit points decreased by 50, dispersion during movement and traverse increased by 10%, dispersion during turret traverse increased by 30%;

  • Tiger II tank: hit points for stock turret increased by 100;

  • Increased credit income for US tank destroyers M10 and M36;

  • Increased match-making value for US tank destroyer T95;

  • Fixed map bugs on Lakeville, Artic Region, Abbey, Mines, Malinovka;

  • Free platoons for 2 players;

  • Added extra battle tier (tier 1 tanks only) for newcomers - players with up to 10 battles played;

  • Added platoon invite filter - "accept from friends only";

  • Fixed bug with experience transfer flags resetting after battle;

  • Fixed few errors with display of water waves;

  • Fixed bug when vehicle gets stuck due to critical inclination angle;

  • Fixed bug when destroyed tanks are displayed as non-destroyed tanks (rare);

  • Reworked models of 76mm guns for M26 Pershing;

  • Fixed errors with disproportional tank icons;

  • Fixed error when unused consumables with passive bonus are displayed as used;

  • Fixed error with incorrect display of crater created when object is destroyed;

  • Adjusted gun depression for T92;

  • Removed "transfer gold" option from player context menu;

  • Team damage when ramming now counts only if the speed of the vehicle involed exceeds 10 km/h.

