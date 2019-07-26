How to unlock Wolfenstein: Youngblood's God Key doors

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out now and I like it, despite some issues with the leveling system. But no matter, because once you hit the late game, you feel a bit like a god. Speaking of gods, if you're playing you might have noticed a few rooms blocked off by something called God Key doors. I know, I want inside too, but don't worry about trying to figure out how to unlock God Key doors until you're ready to finish the main campaign.

If you don't know what I'm talking about, God Key are marked with this icon. And don't worry, it's a door, not a spoiler.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

And you can't get through them because God Key doors are endgame material, only unlockable after obtaining a certain powerful ability that would make any door piss in its door pants. Presumably, there are goodies on the other side.

Just like how each Brother raid mission doles out a new special weapon, the final mission also comes bearing gifts. Finish the campaign before trying to open God Key doors. You'll get a rad special ability on the critical path, and you'll probably want it sooner than later anyway, especially if you plan on mopping up side missions, achievements, and collectibles.