Windows 10 Anniversary Update coming August, Xbox Play Anywhere included

Windows 10's Anniversary Update will arrive on August 2, bringing with it a host of gaming features. Chief among them is Xbox Play Anywhere, the initiative that'll let you play any Microsoft Studios game on both Xbox and PC, complete with saves and achievements.

If E3 is anything to go by, that'll soon be a formidable catalogue: Gears of War 4, Sea of Thieves, Scalebound, Forza Horizon 3 and more.

Joining Play Anywhere is a set of security updates, including improvements to Windows Defender. Windows Ink will let you scrawl over anything and everything, while Cortana will stick her beak into your business more often than ever before. Delightful.

Perhaps the best feature of the Anniversary update is the end of Windows 10's free upgrade offer. Windows has stopped trying to trick you into upgrading, but soon it'll just shut up about it.

The broad strokes of the update are available on the Windows 10 blog.