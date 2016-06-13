Gears of War 4 confirmed for Windows 10, coming October

Less than five minutes into Microsoft's E3 conference, Gears of War 4 has been confirmed for Windows 10. Or rather, it's "Exclusive to Xbox and Windows 10", which is a creative use of the 'e'-word.

Specifically, it's one of Microsoft's Universal Windows Apps, meaning that you'll be able to play your Windows copy on your Xbox and vice versa. It also means that it'll be locked to the Windows Store—make of that what you will.

The Xbox release date is October 11. Whether that translates to PC is uncertain.

We've suspected this was on the cards since March, when Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson started smirking cryptically.