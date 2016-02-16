Win PC Gamer Weekender tickets for yourself and four friends

There's a chance I should have waited before corralling my friends into joining me at the PC Gamer Weekender, but I needed a guaranteed supply of stooges to look like I know what I'm doing in the tournament gaming area.

You too can bring four friends to make yourself look good or to commiserate you as you're smashed into a fine, bloody paste in Dark Souls 3: we're giving away five sets of five tickets to the Weekender, which will be held on March 5-6 at the Old Truman Brewery in London. All you have to do is complete this here widget:

Terms and conditions accompany the form, because of course they do, and you can find them all here. Sadly there are neither clauses promising great riches nor claiming ownership of your soul.

In addition to competitive gaming and stacks of playable pre-release games, giants like Paradox Development Studio, Divinity developer Larian and the brains behind Star Citizen will be taking to the stage to show off their games and answer your questions. If you'd rather not rely on the luck of the draw (and I can't blame you), you can book tickets here and use the code PCG20 to get 20% off.