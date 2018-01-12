Win a copy of Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds is an old school role-player with a modern twist. Describing itself as a "love letter to all-time favorite JRPGs with a fresh take on classic turn-based combat and tactics", it echoes everything from Suikoden to Legend of Dragoon and Final Fantasy.

To celebrate the game's launch on January 24, digital deals distributor Fanatical is currently offering a 15 percent discount on Legrand Legacy—should you wish to preorder.

Moreover, Fanatical is also giving away ten Legrand Legacy Steam keys. To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below and know that the more actions you complete, the more entries you get.

Good luck!

Before you go, you might like to know that Fanatical's Idea Factory Sale offers up to 70 percent off a range of Japanese role-playing games.