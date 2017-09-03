Why Dauntless' creatures will be able to go toe to toe with Monster Hunters'

It's a good time to be a Monster Hunter fan. Between the recently announced Monster Hunter: World and Dauntless, the competition has unexpectedly gotten a whole lot stiffer. At PAX West 2017, we sat down with the creators of Dauntless to take on one of their toughest baddies, the electric Nayzaga.

After surviving by the skin of our teeth, we spoke with Phoenix Labs' design director, Chris Cleroux, to get his take on why Dauntless' creatures will stand tall next to the fan favorites of Monster Hunter. It's a unique insight into the design philosophy and how the pace of combat differs between the two games.

Check out the video above for more information and be sure to check out all the exciting things we're looking at in our continuing coverage of PAX West 2017.