What we want from Telltale's Game of Thrones

We want new characters, and for a few of them to be playable. One of the great things about Game of Thrones is that it shifts between the perspectives of different characters. You may have a favorite, but the show doesn't have a protagonist in the traditional sense. We want Telltale to similarly explore Westeros from different perspectives. This not only allows for much-welcomed variety in mood and scenery, it also demands that you constantly reevaluate your opinion on what’s happening in the big picture, which is one of the franchise’s defining characteristics. The developer has done this before with 400 Days, the Walking Dead DLC that uses shifting perspectives to tell its story. Telltale says that the Game of Thrones series is a multi-year, multi-season commitment, and that's a promising sign that we'll get what we're looking for.

Photo: Michael JD