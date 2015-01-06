What we want from Just Cause 3

Just Cause 2's story and characterization got a pass because I could derive some humor from how thoroughly terrible it was. To be fair, I doubt that anyone is anticipating Just Cause 3 for its story or expecting it to tell a gripping tale, but we can set our standards a little higher than rock bottom.

Given the silly, over-the-top nature of its action, I'd love it if the series looked to Saints Row for inspiration and pushed things into the absurd. We got a taste of this in Just Cause 2's missile-hopping final sequence, and with a ridiculous, muy caliente protagonist like Rico Rodriguez, Just Cause 3 only needs a bit of a nudge to embrace its inherent humor fully.