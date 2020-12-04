What the PC Gamer community is talking about this week

This week, the PC Gamer community gets together to help a charitable cause (and maybe win some awesome prizes while they're at it). We’ve also been getting excited about Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Oh and for those of us with lower-spec rigs, we’ve got some gaming recommendations for you too. Finally, the community thinks about the sort of Cyberpunk implants they’d actually want.

Gaming, giveaways and giving back

Forgive us for gushing, but we are so happy to be working with a remarkable organisation for this season’s giveaway. SpecialEffect has brought gaming into the lives of so many people with physical disabilities. Their work has focused on using serious design chops and some impressive tech to make this happen.

So, this December, the community has been donating and getting a chance to win some impressive tech of their own. The Grand Prize pack includes:

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 wired headset (valued at £199)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 670 wireless headset (valued at £279)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSX 1200 amplifier (valued at £219)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER powerbank

You can enter the giveaway here. While you’re at it, donate what you can to SpecialEffect to help keep their incredible work going.

What Cyberpunk implants would you go for?

In Cyberpunk 2077, there’s virtually no part of the body that can’t be replaced with cyberware. So, Chris wonders, what sorts of cyber implants or replacements would you go for in real life?

A guy I work with just got new hearing aides and they connect to his phone or other devices via Bluetooth. Pacemakers, insulin pumps, prosthetic limbs, etc. body augmentation technology is definitely going this way. I don't know if I'd want anything you've listed because they all give me flashbacks to Black Mirror episodes, but I wouldn't mind having some sort of exoskeleton I could hook into in the event that I had to lift something incredibly heavy.— McStabStab

Give me the eyes - and I want to see all the colors! No mapping them to existing colors: red stays red, shortwave radio is a completely new color. Oh, and I assume this comes with the fat-away nanobots where you just think about what fat you want to reduce and the nanobots chew it all up? Because the guy down the street says they're standard.— Zloth

Here's the full thread.

VR excited about the new Medal of Honor

The new Medal of Honor trailer looks good enough to consider buying into VR. For their part, drunkpunk is pretty thrilled and wanted to let the community know about it.

I bought my son an Oculus Quest 2, now seeing a new MOH, he might be using it less than he thinks.— DXCHASE

Do you know why they have to show that one hand that is cut from the body? I experienced the same thing while playing Resident Evil: Biohazard 7 and it pulled me straight out of the game. Just seems like something that would be easy to fix, or maybe it is not?— Frindis

Check out the rest of the thread here.

Love for low-spec

Just in case you aren’t working with the most blistering rig, Rynwar posted this handy thread on some gaming recommendations.

Check out the 'Deus Ex' series, may be the best to combine RPG & Action on PC. They're oldish now, so should run on what you have, but they're timeless if they grab you. Far Cry is my fav action series, with light RPG elements—crafting & skills. FC3 should be old enough for your PC, still plays & looks great, and is many players' fav of the series. I don't like FC3's spin-off 'Blood Dragon' but again many love it for its crazy 80s vibe.— Brian Boru

I've recently gotten really into Conquest of Elysium 4 and can definitely recommend it.— Pifanjr

Here are all the other responses.

