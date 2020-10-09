Fall Guys Gauntlet Showdown is a limited time races-only playlist

What is Fall Guys Gauntlet Showdown? Fall Guys Season 2 is underway, with new minigames, medieval costumes, extra Crowns to earn, and more. And there's a special bonus for players who loathe team games: Gauntlet Showdown is a playlist that only consists of races.

Team games in Fall Guys can be a bit frustrating, but, full disclosure: I think they're good. You're relying on other players you can't communicate with to work together to advance, which means even if you're having a stellar run you can be eliminated due to poor teamwork. Games like Egg Scramble, Fall Ball, Team Tail Tag takes your fate out of your hands and puts it in the mitts of a bunch of randoms who might not be great at working together. Fall Guys Gauntlet Showdown means you don't have to put up with the fickle nature of team games.

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

The new playlist can be selected just above the Play button, and it only serves up gauntlet levels. Maps like Dizzy Heights, Fruit Chute, See Saw, Slime Climb, The Whirlygig, and other obstacle course races are the only ones you play if you select this playlist. There are a couple of Season 2's new maps included as well, like Knight Fever and the excellent Wall Guys. One possible drawback: the final level will always be Fall Mountain, since it's the only finisher that's a race.

Here are all the minigames included in Fall Guys Gauntlet Showdown:

Dizzy Heights

Door Dash

Fall Mountain

Fruit Chute

Gate Crash

Hit Parade

Knight Fever

See Saw

Slime Climb

Tip Toe

The Whirlygig

Wall Guys

Fall Guys Gauntlet Showdown is a limited-time playlist, set to expire in a week. So, if you love obstacle courses and hate team games, now's your chance to head to the races.