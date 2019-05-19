What did you play last week?

Lauren Morton's been playing a new version of Carnivores, a dino-hunting game I didn't realize existed until she brought it to my attention by writing about her hunt for a tyrannosaurus rex. I feel like I've missed out. My childhood was incomplete because it lacked an epic story of human vs. dinosaur action like this.

Gareth Damian Martin's gone back to the relatively unloved Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to celebrate its sci-fi elements. I haven't played a Call of Duty in years, but I do remember seeing the trailers and being curious about how they handled the setting. Maybe it wasn't so bad after all?

Joanna Nelius tested out the Tap Strap, which looks like a set of knuckledusters and acts as a replacement for keyboard and mouse. While trying it in games like Team Fortress 2, Overwatch, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive she found the experience didn't quite measure up, though she still says the idea is a cool one.

Shaun Prescott has spent a little time in Rage 2 but says it feels like longer. Much as he enjoys the shooting, there's always some open-world stuff—mostly driving—getting in the way of his fun. It's a shame because everybody's raving about the shotgun.

James Davenport finally played Arkham Knight, and now he's curious about what Rocksteady have been up to in the years since. I had a similar experience of playing Arkham Knight late and mostly enjoying it—while it's not the best Batman game by a fair margin it's still a pretty good time when you're not fighting tanks.

For the last week I've been alternating between Total War: Three Kingdoms, which I like even though it kind of makes me want to replay Shogun 2 instead, and Dark Future: Blood Red States. It's a tactical game of car combat, unusually thoughtful and stately for something Mad Max, but it's still fun to watch cars explode all the same.

But enough about us, what about you? Has anyone tried the new House Flipper DLC, or is everyone still too busy trying not to die in Mordhau? Let us know!