It's been a big week for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the PC Gamer offices. Steven Messner's impressed by how much it subverted the things he learned from Dark Souls, while Shaun Prescott despaired of ever finishing it. (I'm pretty sure he went straight back to it after writing that article though.) Jarred Walton's pleased by the fact it's not a massive download while Tom Senior's less pleased by one particular boss fight.

Meanwhile, James Davenport tried out the Early Access version of Risk of Rain 2. The well-loved indie roguelike-platformer has gone 3D and it seems like a successful transition, although James suggests it's best played with others. I'm eager to give it a shot.

Tyler Wilde tried out Battlefield 5's battle royale mode, Firestorm. While everyone else was mastering the blade in Sekiro he tried to go for a knife win in Firestorm and (spoilers) did not succeed.

Joe Donnelly returned with another of his mental GTA 5 roleplay-server adventures. This time he posed as a lawyer so he could mount a defence of a serial killer. Wild stuff. Over in Fallout 76, Chris Livingston gave the new survival mode a try but found that enabling PVP by default just makes everyone want to kill each other and do nothing else.

I got to play Flower at long last, the former PS3 exclusive having come to PC this year (it's on iOS as well apparently). When I wasn't having a super relaxing time as a wind rustling waves of grass I stressed myself out by finally playing The Walking Dead: A New Frontier to catch up before I try the final season. I missed the feeling you were a movie director choreographing action scenes that some of Telltale's other games had, but its twists still shocked me and I was happy to see Clem again.

Enough about us. What did you play last week? Have you also been giving Risk of Rain 2 a shot, or studying the blade in Sekiro? Has the announcement of Borderlands 3 got you replaying the earlier games? Let us know!