Listen, I’ll be straight with you guys. I’m playing Destiny 2 all weekend. It’s not out on PC until October 24, so do a little detective work and you’ll come to the conclusion that I, an editor on PC Gamer, am playing a console game. It’s true, but I’ll bail for the PC when the time comes, no worries. If anything, my experience has confirmed that Destiny 2 is A) good and B) going to look super fine on a big-ass monitor at 120+ fps. There’s some seriously gorgeous sci-fi stuff that’ll look especially sharp on PC.

Betrayals aside, if I get the time, I’ll probably continue my XCOM 2: War of the Chosen campaign or at least take part in the challenge mode again. I’m an awful tactician, but I love watching my poor little space soldiers die. If I’m going to lose all the time, I’ll at least lean into it. Besides becoming a monster, I’m planning on seeing the newest version of IT this weekend, so if it’s any good I won’t be able to come out from under the covers to play anything anyway.

Now, the real question: what are you playing this weekend? The first episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm? I hear it’s a gut-puncher. With PUBG recently hitting over 1 million concurrent players, I’m guessing some of you haven’t stopped craving chicken dinner quite yet. Songbringer and Last Day of June are two recent releases that look like they’ll challenge reflexes and emotions in tandem. Maybe you’re finally digging into your backlog. What’re you finding down there? Whatever it is you’re playing, let us know in the comments.