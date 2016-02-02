Western Press was a fun little party game I got to play at PAX South this year. It's not a complex concept—press buttons faster than your opponent—and while it might not hold the same lasting appeal as something like Towerfall Ascension or the up-and-coming Invisigun Heroes, all these games are indicative or a rising trend in PC games designed for groups of friends to learn quickly and yell loudly about. You can watch my full conversation with Surprise Attack's James Kozanecki above.
Western Press and the rise of the PC party game
