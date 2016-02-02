Western Press and the rise of the PC party game

Western Press was a fun little party game I got to play at PAX South this year. It's not a complex concept—press buttons faster than your opponent—and while it might not hold the same lasting appeal as something like Towerfall Ascension or the up-and-coming Invisigun Heroes, all these games are indicative or a rising trend in PC games designed for groups of friends to learn quickly and yell loudly about. You can watch my full conversation with Surprise Attack's James Kozanecki above.