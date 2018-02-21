Western Digital's Black 512GB NVMe SSD drops to a low $163

Most new motherboards are now equipped with an M.2 slot. We've seen some SSD deals lately that take advantage of the form factor, one of which is a 512GB Western Digital Black SSD for $163.

The drive is on sale at Newegg for $193, but if you use promo code EMCXPRRP3 at checkout, it will shave $30. At $163, Western Digital's drive is a good chunk cheaper than Samsung's 500GB 960 Evo that's on sale for $200.

WD's drive isn't as fast, but is still respectable—it has a max sequential read speed of 2,050MB/s and max sequential write speed of 800MB/s. In our testing, it's about as fast as Intel's 600P, which is to say sometimes slower than a good SATA drive, but generally good for lighter workloads.

You can grab this drive here.

