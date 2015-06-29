Popular

We played Terraria's 1.3 update a day early

By

Terraria 1.3

Update: The livestream is over, but you can watch a VOD of the whole thing right here.

We saw new biomes like the Underground Desert, new events like Slime Rain, and new items and weapons like the yo-yo! 1.3 is a huge update, even if a lot of the additions and changes are more subtle, like tweaked world generation. And Expert Mode is a severe kick in the pants. Even basic zombies can kill you in two hits, so it's much harder to get a foothold at the start of the game. I am looking forward to exploring the late game when the patch goes live tomorrow, if I can make it that far.

Original: Tomorrow, Terraria will get its third massive update since it launched in 2011. Once again, the game will be getting a free content drop that adds hundreds of items, new enemies, new modes, updated graphics and sound, and a very long list of more.

We will be livestreaming the 1.3 update to Terraria in its brand new "Expert Mode" today from 2-5pm PDT, ahead of its official release tomorrow. Come watch as we find as much new stuff as we can (and there is a lot) while some of the devs from Re-Logic hang out in Twitch chat. You can watch on the embed above, or right here on our Twitch channel.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
See comments