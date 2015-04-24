We're giving away 500 Steam keys for Life is Feudal

Life may be futile, but at least there are free games sometimes, eh? Life is Feudal: Your Own is a 64-player medieval sandbox with lots of toys: you've got your crafting, your farming, your combat, your building. We enjoyed it last year, though mostly for its promise (it's still in Early Access), and now you have a chance to check it out risk-free. The developer has offered us 500 Steam codes, which we're raffling off.

As usual, rather than a 'first come first serve' giveaway, which would be over in 10 minutes, we're asking that you enter your e-mail below for a chance to be randomly selected for a key. The selection will happen Saturday morning so that there's enough time for lots of people to get in on it. Winners will be emailed their keys. Good luck!

Update: Entries are now closed and keys are being distributed to randomly selected winners.