We're giving away 500 BloodRayne: Terminal Cut codes

Half-vampire secret agent BloodRayne has been brought out of the early '00s and given a fresh coat of paint by Ziggurat Interactive and Terminal Reality, with updated editions of her first two outings—BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut—hitting GOG today. And if you're trying to save your cash for the holidays, we're here to help, with 500 codes to give away.

These BloodRayne: Terminal Cut codes will give you the updated version of the first game on GOG, with extra bells and whistles put together by members of the original team. These include upscaled cinematics, controller support, improved effects and support for modern resolutions, up to 4K.

It first launched back in 2002, and while there have been some enhancements, that's still the game you're getting. It's nearly 20 now, but killing Nazis as a supernatural assassin doesn't really get old.

If it seems like your cup of plasma, all you need to do is follow the instructions below. The giveaway is live now and will run until 11:59 pm GMT/3:59 pm PT on November 22. Winners will receive their code within 48 hours of the giveaway ending. Good luck!

