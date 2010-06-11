Welcome to PC Gamer

PC Gamer launched back in 1993. It was an incredible time for the PC; games like Doom, Ultima VII, and Syndicate were showing the power and flexibility of an open gaming platform. PC Gamer's rise reflected that. The magazine rapidly became the global authority on PC games – with the best writers, the most extraordinary scoops and fair, honest reviews. We've sold millions of copies all over the world, and we've been online in one form or another for over a decade. Now, we're starting a new era…

We've finally launched PCGamer.com – the new online home of PC Gamer. It's our site dedicated purely to PC games and hardware, written and produced by the PC Gamer team in the US and the UK.

PCGamer.com will deliver the same amazing scoops and the same honest and open reviews PC Gamer is famous for. And we want to discover the next wave of game journalists.

The site we've made is deliberately simple. It is our first step.

For the team, it's a chance to prove that PC gaming still matters, it can still draw a crowd, and that a UK and US team can work together without arguing over whether Medal of Honor has a 'u' in it.

For you, we just want to be fun, exciting, and enthused about the best and most important gaming platform on the planet. We've already lined up some great scoops, and we'll have a team on the floor at the E3 game convention at Los Angeles delivering PC specific games and hardware coverage.

We'd love for you to get involved from the start. So sign up, start commenting, and get involved in our forums. Inside, you'll find details of our servers, guilds, clans and communities. We want you to have fun playing games with us – and we'll do all we can to facilitate that. If you see any problems or bugs, or if you have suggestions for ways we can improve the site, let us know. We want your feedback.

This is just the start. We love the PC, and we love PC games. We hope you do too.

Logan Decker

Editor-in-Chief, PC Gamer (US edition)

Tim Edwards

Editor, PC Gamer (UK edition)