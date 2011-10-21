Welcome to the Golden Joysticks. Will PC dominate?

[VAMS id="GZpuSlicEYOyW"]

The Golden Joysticks are happing in London right now. The prestigious award ceremony celebrates the best games of the past year. I predict PC will do extremely well.

Check out the video up there for the latest footage of the event, all thanks to Official Xbox 360 Magazine 's Mike Channel.

We'll get the results online as soon as possible. The suits have just finished their lunch, so it shouldn't be too long now. Click here for the full shortlist.

UPDATE: We've embedded some predictions from the pros below. Click through and enjoy!

