Weekend Game Deals - September 28, 2012

This week's best deals ► Total War, EVE Online, Dragon Age

Steam has routed your excuses for not trying out the Total War franchise with Rome Gold, Empire, Medieval II, Napoleon, Shogun 2, and Fall of the Samurai all for $32 . Amazon will throw you pod-first into the ruthless galaxy of EVE Online for a fiver. GameStop is looking to hook you up with over 100 hours of Dragon Age goodness for $10.

Steam ► Total War Franchise, Modern Warfare 3, Hearts of Iron III

Modern Warfare 3 is half price and the multiplayer is free to play this weekend. This is in addition to basically everything that says "Total War" on it being discounted 25% or more.

Amazon ► EVE Online, Sleeping Dogs, XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Get your start in Spreadsheet Commando EVE Online for only $5 . You can also pre-order XCOM for 10% off .

Green Man Gaming ► Alpha Protocol, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, XCOM

Green Man is offering up Obsidian's spy-themed story RPG Alpha Protocol and an armload of Sonic the Hedgehog titles - including the quintessential Sonic 3 and Knuckles - at half off. They've also got two voucher deals running: GMG20-27J4Z-8NXHO for 20% off any download, and GMGSD-W3R94-DZBAZ for 30% off Sleeping Dogs.

GOG ► Square Enix Squad

How does this sound: Thief 1, 2, and 3, Deus Ex GOTY and Deus Ex Invisible War, Hitman 1 and 2, Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3... all for $38.30 . You can also add the Legacy of Kain series, Conflict: Desert Storm, Anachronox, and Pandemonium! to the deal to increase your percentage savings.

Also, it's not on sale, but the Carmageddon Max Pack is now available for $9.99.

Get Games ► Hitman Absolution, Guild Wars 2 (EU), Far Cry series

Get Games is selling the Professional Edition of Hitman Absolution (pre-order) for the same price as the normal edition, which is cheaper than we've seen it anywhere else.

GameStop ► War of the Roses, Dragon Age, Battlefield 3

The problem with pre-ordering War of the Roses on Steam is that it gives you the House of Lancaster armor set. Toss aside those pretenders and support the noble House of York with GameStop for only 30 bucks. You can also get ALL THE DRAGON AGE! (Excluding DA2 DLC) that there is to play for 10.

GameFly ► Modern Warfare, Prototype, Singularity

You could grab the entire Prototype franchise for under 40 bucks , or the entire Modern Warfare franchise for $60 from GameFly this week.

Best Buy ► Max Payne 3

Finally, Best Buy has Max Payne 3 for 66% off, at $20 .

Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals!

Disclaimer: We offer no guarantees regarding the validity of these sales, their restrictions, or the quality of service provided by these distributors. We cannot vet every deal: we only list what we see advertised at the time of writing. Buy at your own risk!