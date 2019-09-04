We Were Here Together is an unusual co-op puzzle game, due in October

The third game in the We Were Here series has announced a release date. We Were Here Together features more first person co-op puzzling, and it's set to arrive October 10.

The We Were Here games—We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and now We Were Here Together—feature a series of escape rooms that require players in different parts of an Antarctic castle to communicate by walkie-talkie in order to share information about how to progress. Neither player can ever know enough on their own, and so teamwork and communication are key to survival.

This time, you're mounting a rescue mission for some fellow adventurers who are trapped inside Castle Rock, a haunted castle deep in the wastes of Antarctica. If you've played the previous We Were Here games, you'll know that this is exactly the place you were trying to leave the first time around. This time, though, you'll spend part of the game just trying to get back, along with your co-op partner.

You know, it's a bit like a Destiny 2 raid by way of Firewatch, if you think about it, sort of. Lauren Morton tried out We Were Here Too last year and came away eager to find out what was next for the series.

We'll all find out when We Were Here Together launches October 10, and you can add the game to your Steam wishlist now.