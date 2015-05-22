We have 5,000 Magicka: Wizard Wars starter packs to give away

Here we are again with more free stuff to give away! This time the folks behind the free-to-play Magicka: Wizard Wars have kindly given us 5000 Steam keys for some in-game goods. Here's what you can win:

3 Treasure Chest Keys (used to unlock Treasure Chest Loot beyond the free rewards each day)

A 24-hour XP Boost

5,000 Gold Crowns (used to unlock gear, trinkets, and more)

To enter, just fill out the form below. As usual, instead of a 'first come, first serve' format that would be over in a snap, this giveaway is a raffle. Tomorrow morning, 5000 entrants will be randomly selected from the total and emailed their keys.

If you win, you can redeem your key on Steam by installing Magicka: Wizard Wars (it's free) and then hitting 'Activate a Product on Steam' from the 'Games' drop down menu. Only one code will work per Steam account. Good luck!

Update: The giveaway has ended and the keys distributed!