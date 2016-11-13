Watercolour platform-puzzler Candle out now

Candle seems like a lovely and unusual thing: a platformy, puzzley adventure game featuring beautiful watercolour art, and a setting reminiscent of South American jungles and architecture. Andy noticed it a month ago, but now Candle is alight, which is to say it's out now on GOG, Humble and Steam. Here's an adorable gif taken from a Steam news post to celebrate:

"Candle is an adventure with challenging puzzles", so says the Steam page. "Play as Teku, a young novice on a dangerous journey to rescue his tribe's shaman from the evil tribe of the Wakcha. But the way is littered with sinister traps and difficult obstacles. To master these challenges, you need to have keen eyes and a good sense for your environment, or your next step may be your last".

Teku's left hand is a candle, handily enough, so expect that to come into play during those apparently tricky puzzles.

Now, let's end this news post in the customary way: with a trailer. This time, a launch trailer. (Cor, what a pretty game.)