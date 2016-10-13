Daedalic's new adventure Candle features "demanding" puzzles and gorgeous watercolor graphics

Daedalic Entertainment has a new puzzle-adventure game called Candle that's set for release in November. Developed by Teku Studios, it features a hand-painted visual style that flows from frame to frame, complete with imperfections that give the graphics a "special vibrance," and puzzles that the developer promises won't be easy to solve.

Candle is about a young man named Teku on a quest to rescue his tribe's shaman from the clutches of the wicked Wakcha Clan. He is literally the last light of hope: His left hand is a candle that can drive away enemies or light up the darkest places. "But the way is littered with sinister traps and difficult obstacles," Teku (the studio, not the guy) warned. "To master these challenges, you need to have keen eyes and a good sense for your environment, or your next step may be your last."

Daedalic hasn't had much to say about the game so far, but there's a real focus on the high degree of difficulty. The game's puzzles are described at various points as "sophisticated," "challenging," and "demanding," and there's no indication that players who prefer an easier journey will find what they're looking for here. I think that sounds very interesting: I'm no fan of impenetrable "adventure game logic" but Candle's puzzles sound more akin to those of, say, The Witness: Pay attention, keep your wits about you, and all will be well.

It may not work out that way, of course, but it's intriguing enough that I'll be keeping my eye on it. Candle will be out on November 11.