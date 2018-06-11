Watch the new trailer for suave noir adventure game Night Call

You play a taxi driver in Paris in this artfully moody adventure game, picking up fares as you travel around the city, uncovering details about a spate of connected murders that have been committed across the capital.

According to the devs: "You want to do more. Because the victims were all clients of your taxi company. Because you are the last person to see the most recent victim alive...

"You begin to investigate with your only advantage: on your backseat, people talk, open up, share secrets. So listen to your passengers, collect clues, and stop the killer."

The latest teaser trailer was revealed on stage at the PC Gaming Show. Find out more on the Night Call site.