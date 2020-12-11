Watch some Nier Replicant gameplay in a new trailer at The Game Awards

Nier Replicant is (finally) coming to PC in April 2021, and tonight at The Game Awards Square Enix gave us our first proper look at gameplay.

As we noted in September, Nier Replicant was originally released in 2010 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, in two distinct versions. It's only coming our way now, though, and while the PC version—fully known as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…—isn't a full-on remaster, developer Toylogic has given it a "modern upgrade" with improved graphics and combat tweaks.

Nier Replicant will make its PC debut on April 23, 2021, and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam.