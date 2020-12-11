Popular

Watch some Nier Replicant gameplay in a new trailer at The Game Awards

By

The updated version of the 2010 PS3 game is coming in April.

Nier Replicant is (finally) coming to PC in April 2021, and tonight at The Game Awards Square Enix gave us our first proper look at gameplay.

As we noted in September, Nier Replicant was originally released in 2010 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, in two distinct versions. It's only coming our way now, though, and while the PC version—fully known as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…—isn't a full-on remaster, developer Toylogic has given it a "modern upgrade" with improved graphics and combat tweaks.

Nier Replicant will make its PC debut on April 23, 2021, and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments