Watch how this incredible Sekiro-inspired PC case mod is built

(Image credit: Nvidia GeForce España)

One of the best things about attending conventions like CES and Computex is getting the chance to check out all the crazy, unique, and downright cool case mods—and we've seen some great ones over the years, like a PC case with a transparent LCD screen powered by wind turbine engineering, and a Donkey Kong arcade machine mod. Corsair usually rolls out their own Overwatch and World of Warcraft-themed mods at Blizzcon, too, but you don't always need to attend these conventions to see the best of the best.

In collaboration with Activation, Intel Spain, and Corsair Spain, Spain-based custom PC builder Future Works created an incredible rig inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This Sekiro inspired GeForce PC is pure art. ⛩🖥Once of the coolest builds we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/8W5qLZ9ZViJuly 16, 2019

The rig features a GeForce RTX 2060 dead-center, held up by a vertical plate mounted to the wooden support beams in the back. A PCI ribbon is threaded thru the base underneath and covered in some sort of cloth material. Laser-printed wood paneling lines the bottom of the case and the middle of the graphics card itself. The stone, wooden support beams, and roof tiles are all hand-painted, and the vertical stone walls are magnetic, popping off for easy access to the GPU power cables. Three Corsair HD120 RGB fans are comfortably nested under the roof, adding a subtle orange glow to the overall look.

Future Works covers everything about their build in an episode of GeForce Garage on Nvidia GeForce España's YouTube page. Other than the graphics card and RGB fans, all the of hardware is contained in the bottom portion of the case, which includes the following:

MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge Motherboard

Intel Core i5-9600K

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Corsair MP510 NVMe 480GB SSD

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4 3000MHz RAM

Corsair H150i Pro AIO

Corsair SF750 PSU

On top of the three RGB fans under the roof is the AIO radiator; the tubing has been modified to run down into the base so the CPU can still be properly cooled.

You can watch a video of the build itself below, which starts around the 3:29 mark.