Watch Halo Wars 2's dev presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender

Since arriving earlier this year, Halo Wars 2 has since introduced a free try-before-you-buy demo and has shown off Inferno—its "fierce and fiery" multiplayer leader DLC.

At the PC Gamer Weekender, we invited Microsoft, 343 and Creative Assembly's birds-eye-view RTS to the Dev Stage to learn more about its mechanics and HUD, the pros and cons of playing with mouse and keyboard versus doing so with a gamepad, and how best to utilise combos amid raging firefights, among a number of other things.

Our Halo Wars 2 review can be found over here. Here's Creative Assembly's Oli Smith live from the Dev Stage: