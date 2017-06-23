Watch D.Va voice actor Charlet Chung take a whirlwind tour of Blizzard HQ

Charlet Chung, better known as the voice actor behind pro gamer and Overwatch mech pilot D.Va, recently took a tour of Blizzard HQ, and shared a brief video of the trip with her adoring fans on YouTube.

It's clearly not a deep dive into the inner sanctum, but it does make for a fun sort of highlight reel. The Blizzard cafeteria is really impressive—probably my favorite part of the whole thing—but the Overwatch studio, with plaques and statuettes dedicated to the game, and of course some of the awards it's won, is nice too. They've even got a Bastion voice simulator to play with.

Pictures are taken, Michael Chu and Jeff Kaplan show up, and everyone seems to have a good time. Kaplan even says "gg ez," which I thought was a bad thing, but apparently the situation is more nuanced than I realized. All in all, it looks like not a terrible way to spend a day.

