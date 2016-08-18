Watch Dogs 2 players will fight each other in new Bounty Hunter mode

Because each player in Watch Dogs 2 is a member of the hacker group DedSec, it makes sense that they should get along, and that no violent shenanigans should occur between them. But that's not quite how it's going to pan out: in addition to a cooperative mode, Watch Dogs 2 will also feature a Bounty Hunter component, which sets real life hacker upon real life hacker.

The PvP mode kicks in when a player attracts police attention. As a Bounty Hunter, it's your job to collaborate with the police in order to wipe that player off the face of the earth. It definitely doesn't encourage solidarity, but it will result in some spectacular chase scenes, or so Ubisoft claims in the video embedded below.

"Bounties can be triggered two different ways: First, causing a high level of chaos can cause the resulting police chase to spill into other players’ games , giving them the opportunity to join in and help the cops chase you down. Alternately, you can start the hunt manually (using the Contacts app in protagonist Marcus Holloway’s phone) by hacking your own wanted status, which lets other players join the hunt."

These online features can be switched off entirely, if you prefer not to play online. The game launches on November 15, and there's a video demo embedded below.