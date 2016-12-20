Popular

Watch a guy sit in a chair in the BioWare Holiday Livestream

Yes, it's a real guy. No, I don't know what's going on.

Some years ago, an enterprising individual came up with the brilliant idea of videotaping a burning yule log, and then selling it to folks in the festive mood who weren't fortunate enough to own a real fireplace of their own. Today, BioWare has taken that concept one step further with what is, so far at least, a surreal holiday livestream patterned after Nick Offerman's 2015 stunt. I give you: The official BioWare Holiday Guy in a Chair. 

Who is this Heroic Holiday Man? I have no idea. The video has been running for about 30 minutes as I write this, and so far I've seen him move twice, once to get up and turn over the album, and then again to take a drink from his mug. And he blinks occasionally. That's it.

If you need a reason to watch beyond the surreal simplicity of the moment, BioWare has also been flashing notices of other holiday happenings, including a plush Krogan giveaway currently being offered through its Twitter feed. I have no idea how long this feed is going to last, though, so my advice is to embrace the moment, and enjoy it while you can. 

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
