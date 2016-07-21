Watch 20 minutes of Rise of the Tomb Raider’s new co-op survival mode

While Lara Croft’s most recent outing, Rise of the Tomb Raider, arrived on PC back in January (and Xbox One a couple of months prior), the timed Microsoft exclusive will now launch on PlayStation 4 consoles on October 11. For PC players, this means a new Blood Ties story chapter DLC is on its way, as well a new online co-op expansion to Endurance mode. No word on price for now, but Season Pass holders will get both, as well as "Lara's Nightmare".

Blood Ties is a new story mode that sees Lara embroiled in a family dispute. An uncle has claimed ownership of the Croft Manor, so it’s on her to find proof that she’s the rightful heir—or “lose her birthright and father’s secrets for good.”

Lara’s Nightmare, on the other hand, is a zombie-survival mode where players must defend the Croft Manor from hordes of unruly undead. The new online co-op add-on to the existing Endurance mode sees players band together in teams of two as they attempt to survive the elements—not to mention the dodgy characters that lurk within.

To me, the latter mode sounds the most intriguing, particularly given co-op play has never featured in the Tomb Raider series. As showcased by the folks at IGN, here’s 22 minutes of pre-beta footage in full swing:

Rise of the Tomb Raider’s new modes are set to arrive October 11.