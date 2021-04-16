Call of Duty: Warzone disables contract that turned players into unkillable gods

We may be past the days when Call of Duty: Warzone's infinite stim glitch was ruining matches on a regular basis, but new problems are always emerging. The latest Warzone bug to see swift action from Activision was an exploit discovered yesterday that granted players complete invincibility for the duration of the match. Be it bullets, vehicles, or melee assassinations, players under this spell could shrug it off.

To nip this potentially disastrous bug in the bud, Raven Software announced today in a tweet that Warzone's Most Wanted contracts have been disabled until further notice.

And not a moment too soon. It was pretty unsettling to watch three players pump magazines of ammo into a single god-enemy and have nothing to show for it. Early reports from players suggested that some people were activating the glitch by accident, but the bug appeared to be repeatable if you knew the steps. And even if someone did encounter the glitch unintentionally, that probably didn't stop them from using their newfound strength to ruin the match for everyone else, as happened here.

Source: SCAR020 on Reddit

No matter how someone ended up with the unintended perk, invincible players could still run, jump, punch, shoot, and loot, so they were more than capable of winning the whole match without breaking a sweat. Considering the bug had to do with respawning just as a Most Wanted contract was ending, it's possible that its occurrence is linked to yesterday's Warzone update that introduced nuclear radiation zones to the map. Players that die while in these zones instantly come back to life as zombies with unique powers.

This isn't the first time Warzone players have found an unexpected god mode. Just a few weeks ago, Activision had to disable attack helicopters for the second time because they were making players invisible and unkillable. The new glitch didn't make anyone invisible, but in a way, that's even worse. To actually see an enemy and get the drop on them only to discover they're cheating rubs salt in the would.

Left unchecked, this new glitch could've made Warzone borderline unplayable for days on end. That's certainly how the game felt at the height of the infinite stim glitch (and its many returns). Thankfully, Raven Software was able to flip a switch and take care of the issue this time around. Hopefully, there will be no more interruptions before next week's mysterious Warzone nuke event that will supposedly see the end of Verdansk as we know it.