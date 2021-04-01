Call of Duty: Warzone’s attack helicopters are gone again after the invisibility glitch returns

Attack helicopters were added to Call of Duty: Warzone in December 2020, but were quickly removed after players discovered that they could be used to trigger an exploit that made them invisible: They could see, move, and shoot as normal, but couldn't be seen by others. This wasn't a lot of fun for most players, as you can imagine, and Raven grounded the choppers until it could figure out what was going on.

It took more than three months, but the buzzbirds finally returned to action in yesterday's Season Two Reloaded update. Unfortunately, it soon became apparent that Raven was being a little over-optimistic about having fixed the problem, as players almost immediately began reporting that the invisibility glitch was back, too.

@CallofDuty Another update and another major bug… Invisible players again?! Really? pic.twitter.com/czI0fiZSgG

FIX THE INVISIBLE GLITCH

It's not clear whether this is the same invisibility glitch as the one in December or a new glitch with the same effect, but either way Raven eventually took notice and once again grounded the fleet. A time frame for their return hasn't been announced yet; currently the Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Trello says only that the issue is still under investigation.

🛠️ We're removing the mini gun variant of the helicopter from #Warzone due to a new issue allowing players to become invisible. 🚁https://t.co/6VtbpyPCOJ

While it's no doubt frustrating for players, the bright side is that at least it's not as bad as the Warzone stim glitch, which took multiple tries to kill and eventually forced a rework of gas effects just to keep it from messing things up too badly. I've reached out to Activision for more information on the status of the glitch and a possible timeline for the return of attack helicopters, and will update if I receive a reply.