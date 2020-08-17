Warner is teasing a new Batman game again, reveal could happen tomorrow

Almost a full year ago, WB Games dropped a "Capture the Knight" teaser that we were reasonably certain signalled that a new Batman game was in the works. More teases followed on Twitter in January of this year. But then, rather oddly, it all just stopped—no Batman, no Robin, no nothing, except for a little blip in June when the publisher said that it would be at the upcoming DC Fandome event, for some reason.

Fandome takes place on August 22—this coming Saturday—and with that date now looming, the tease machine has spun up once again. Earlier today, WB Games Montreal tweeted this:

The @r3dakt3d link leads to a separate Twitter account , with just the one tweet so far and a link to a website at r3dakt3d.com. There, you will find links to Twitter, a Facebook page, and—this is where it gets interesting—an Instagram account. There isn't much to see, unless you hit the "tagged" link, which reveals a bunch of other, more telling images, including this:

(Image credit: WB Games)

That image contains four logos that were teased back in September, plus the Court of Owls insignia and a GCPD badge we saw in January. Also very interesting are the four symbols at the center—Batman, Batwoman, Robin, and Nightwing—which could suggest that all four will be playable in whatever it is that Warner is cooking up.

The other bit of good news is that we may not have too long to wait, as the r3dakt3d.com website also says, "We have be3n expecting you – 8/18." I have no idea what all these 3's are about, but the 8/18 is presumably a reference to August 18, which is tomorrow. Hopefully we're not rolling into a week-long ARG (hello, Black Ops - Cold War), but given the timing I wouldn't be surprised if we'll have more cryptic shenanigans to wade through before we get where we're going.