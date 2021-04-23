Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to play for the weekend

Chaos Wastes, the latest expansion for extreme pest control simulator Warhammer: Vermintide 2, went live earlier this week, and to ensure that everyone has a chance to see what it's all about Fatshark is making the full game free to play on Steam for the weekend.

"Prepare for the unexpected and overcome new challenges in this new rogue-lite inspired game mode with this free update to Vermintide 2," the studio said. "The Chaos Wastes offer a great experience for both experienced players and new players alike, so never has there been a better time to onboard your buddies and get to chopping and blasting your way through the hordes of pactsworn!"

If you're new to the whole Vermintide business, the Pilgrim's Guides has the lowdown on what awaits. And if you're not new—if you're played in previous Vermintide 2 free weekends—you'll be able to pick up from wherever you left off. Either way, if you dig the experience and want more, you can also snag Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for 75 percent off—that's $7.49.£6/7—until May 4.

The Warhammer: Vermintide 2 free weekend runs until May 25.