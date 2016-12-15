Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide gets new DLC today and its biggest patch yet

The Skaven have invaded the Dwarfen fortress of Karak Azgaraz, and it's up to you to fight them off and warn the nearby settlements of their incursion! Which is another way of saying that the Karak Azgaraz DLC for Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide announced last month is now live on Steam.

Karak Azgaraz features three new maps leading through the settlement of Kazid Kro to the beacon atop the snowy Grey Mountains, a pair of new character-specific weapons—the Warpick for the Dwarf ranger Bardin Goreksson, and the Falchion for witch hunter Victor Saltzpyre—and a trio of new Steam achievements.

Vermintide developer Fatshark has also rolled out the biggest patch yet for the base game, taking it to version 1.5 with a number of new features, optimizations, and balance changes. The full changelog is way too long to list here, but highlights include:

Added some weight and variation to ragdoll behaviours

Added physics to a number of props in the Inn which were previously static

A new HUD has been added when playing with controller

Added options to switch between XboxOne and PlayStation(R)4 icon sets for controllers

Added option to switch between different controller layouts

Added Auto-aim support when playing with controller

Added mouse scroll inputs as keybindings

Added option to disable/enable "Give Items with Block Key"

Franz Lohner no longer whistles cheerfully. It is the End Times after all!

Lots of code has been moved to less used CPU-cores, and runs more in parallel.

Added multi-level navigation pathing for enemies. So enemies should not get stuck no matter how far away from players they are.

Heavy optimization of all shaders.

As with previous DLCs Schluesselschloss and Drachenfels (don't you just love these Vermintide subtitles?), people who own Karak Azgaraz will be able to invite and play with Vermintiders who do not. Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide - Karak Azgaraz (whew) will set you back $9/£6 on Steam.