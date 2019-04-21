Warhammer: Chaosbane is having a second closed beta

Warhammer: Chaosbane, the forthcoming action-RPG set in Warhammer's Old World, is currently having its second closed beta for those who have pre-ordered.

New in this beta are the game's other two classes, the dwarf trollslayer and elf scout, and local or online multiplayer is available for up to four players. Players will be able to test out some of the second act, set in the city of Praag, as well as a reworked version of the first act from the previous beta.

The beta runs until April 24, and the finished game will be out on June 4.