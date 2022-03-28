Warframe's anniversary event offers 5 weeks of free stuff for everyone

By published

The event features the launch of the "bloodthirsty" Garuda Prime Warframe.

Warframe
(Image credit: Digital Extremes)
Audio player loading…

Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary with weekly giveaways of loot including skins, boosters, weapon slots, and the Excalibur Dex Noggle, which for those unfamiliar with the parlance is basically a digital bobblehead for your landing craft.

All Warframe players will be given a free Wisp Dex skin today, and further reward packages will drop throughout April:

Week 1 Alert Delivered Monday, March 28

  • Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot
  • Dex Nouchali Syandana
  • Weekend Credit Booster

Week 2 Alert Delivered Monday, April 4

  • Dex Furis + Weapon Slot
  • Excalibur Dex Skin
  • Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 3 Alert Delivered Monday, April 11

  • Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot
  • Dex Raksaka Armor
  • Weekend Credit Booster

Week 4 Alert Delivered Monday, April 18

  • Liset Dex Skin
  • Excalibur Dex Glyph
  • Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 5 Alert Delivered Monday, April 25

  • Rhino Dex Skin
  • Excalibur Dex Noggle
  • Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster

The new Garuda Prime warframe, "awash in crimson and signature shimmering gold," is now available, with gear including the Nagantaka Prime crossbow, a golden version of the standard Garuda crossbow. A new Warframe Initiate Pack 2 also went live today with a new warframe, customization options, the in-game currency platinum, and other "powerful items."

Full details on Warframe's Nine Year Anniversary event are up at warframe.com. Warframe's next expansion, Angels of the Zariman, is set to debut in April.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments