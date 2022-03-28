Warframe's anniversary event offers 5 weeks of free stuff for everyone

Audio player loading…

Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary with weekly giveaways of loot including skins, boosters, weapon slots, and the Excalibur Dex Noggle, which for those unfamiliar with the parlance is basically a digital bobblehead for your landing craft.

All Warframe players will be given a free Wisp Dex skin today, and further reward packages will drop throughout April:

Week 1 Alert Delivered Monday, March 28

Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot

Dex Nouchali Syandana

Weekend Credit Booster

Week 2 Alert Delivered Monday, April 4

Dex Furis + Weapon Slot

Excalibur Dex Skin

Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 3 Alert Delivered Monday, April 11

Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot

Dex Raksaka Armor

Weekend Credit Booster

Week 4 Alert Delivered Monday, April 18

Liset Dex Skin

Excalibur Dex Glyph

Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 5 Alert Delivered Monday, April 25

Rhino Dex Skin

Excalibur Dex Noggle

Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster

The new Garuda Prime warframe, "awash in crimson and signature shimmering gold," is now available, with gear including the Nagantaka Prime crossbow, a golden version of the standard Garuda crossbow. A new Warframe Initiate Pack 2 also went live today with a new warframe, customization options, the in-game currency platinum, and other "powerful items."

Full details on Warframe's Nine Year Anniversary event are up at warframe.com. Warframe's next expansion, Angels of the Zariman, is set to debut in April.